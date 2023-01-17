VB ‘going soft’ on MLA: Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 16

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday sought strict action against Mohali AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, who is facing ED and Vigilance Bureau probes for alleged panchayat land grab worth crores of rupees. He alleged that the probe agencies were going soft on the MLA.

Bajwa said it was shocking that Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal scuttled the move at the eleventh hour to reclaim the panchayat land lying in the possession of builders and developers for over 10 years.