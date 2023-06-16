VB grills BIS Chahal for 8 hours

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 15

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today questioned BJP leader Bharat Inder Singh Chahal almost six months after he was first summoned in a disproportionate assets complaint against him. He has been asked to provide all documents pertaining to his properties in various districts by June 30.

Chahal had earlier skipped the appearance before the VB almost on 10 occasions between December and May 2023 to record his statement and get an assessment of his property done in a DA case. Earlier this month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Chahal, had directed him to appear before the VB within two weeks or a date to be fixed by it.

Sources said Chahal remained in the VB office at Baradari Gardens for over eight hours and was asked questions pertaining to his properties. “We will summon him again as we have ample information about his properties. Since it was his first grilling session, he only told us about what he recalled about his properties in Patiala, Mohali, Panchkula and other districts,” they added.

A senior official said “no lunch” was served to Chahal, who remained in the VB office from 10 am to 6.10 pm. “Water was served and the focus was on the expenditures made by him. Since he did not have documents pertaining to the properties and expenditures, he was asked to provide these by June 30,” he said.

The VB had first summoned Chahal on December 16 last year asking him to appear for the assessment of the palace on December 19. As Chahal did not appear before the agency, the VB summoned him on December 26, then January 2, February 24, and February 28. Chahal also did not appear before the agency when asked to give his “clarification” on assets allegedly disproportionate to the known sources of income on March 10, March 15, March 22, and April 6.

A look out circular was issued against Chahal in December last year.

His properties

BIS Chahal, who was the media adviser to then Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh between 2017 and 2021, did not appear before the Vigilance for “assessment” of his properties, including Alcazar Marriage Palace on the Patiala-Sirhind road, a shopping mall on the jail road in Patiala, a chunk of land on the Patiala-Nabha road and other properties in Mohali and Panchkula