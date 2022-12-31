VB grills former minister Sekhon for seven hours

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 30

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau questioned former Irrigation Minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon for over seven hours regarding the multi-crore irrigation scam today.

The details of the questioning could not be ascertained. Sources said Sekhon was asked about various aspects of the scam, including the allotment of tenders and the role of the minister or his staff.

The scam involves siphoning off public money in the name of development works of the Irrigation Department pertaining to the 2007- 2017 period when the Shiromani Akali Dal was in power.

The bureau has questioned two former IAS officers. It is alleged that a contractor used substandard material in several projects.

The case was registered in 2017 when the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government assumed power. However, the investigation went slow later leading to allegations of political interference.