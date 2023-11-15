VB inspects procurement records in Muktsar district

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, November 14

The Vigilance sleuths today conducted a surprise inspection of the records related to this year’s paddy procurement at the market committee offices in Muktsar and Gidderbaha.

The officials also took some records with them, said sources.

The sources added that the officials were sent to verify the records as there was an apprehension that the records were ‘inflated’ just before the closing of procurement in some grain markets.

On this, Muktsar District Mandi Officer Gaurav Kumar said, “The Vigilance officials had come to verify the official records. However, nothing objectionable was found.”

