VB moves court for polygraph test on 3 cops

Faridkot, March 22
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today moved an application in a court here in a Rs 20 lakh bribery case, asking it to allow the polygraph and narco-analysis test of a former Faridkot SP, a DSP and an SI.
Alleging that the accused — the then Faridkot SP (Investigation), Gagnesh Kumar, then Faridkot DSP Sushil Kumar and SI Khem Chand Prashar — were not cooperating with the investigation during their custodial interrogation, the deception detection tests of the police officers was necessary to unravel the facts of the crime.
As per the case details, to renominate Jarnail Singh, head of a dera, as an accused in a murder case, the police officers had collected Rs 20 lakh bribe from the complainant at a gaushala in Faridkot. The name of an IGP-rank officer also figured in this case as the accused alleged the bribe was collected for him. Early this month, the VB had arrested the SP, while the DSP and SI had already been arrested.
Meanwhile, the court has sought reply from the accused police officers and fixed the next date of hearing on April 6.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP
Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...