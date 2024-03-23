VB moves court for polygraph test on 3 cops

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 22

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today moved an application in a court here in a Rs 20 lakh bribery case, asking it to allow the polygraph and narco-analysis test of a former Faridkot SP, a DSP and an SI.

Alleging that the accused — the then Faridkot SP (Investigation), Gagnesh Kumar, then Faridkot DSP Sushil Kumar and SI Khem Chand Prashar — were not cooperating with the investigation during their custodial interrogation, the deception detection tests of the police officers was necessary to unravel the facts of the crime.

As per the case details, to renominate Jarnail Singh, head of a dera, as an accused in a murder case, the police officers had collected Rs 20 lakh bribe from the complainant at a gaushala in Faridkot. The name of an IGP-rank officer also figured in this case as the accused alleged the bribe was collected for him. Early this month, the VB had arrested the SP, while the DSP and SI had already been arrested.

Meanwhile, the court has sought reply from the accused police officers and fixed the next date of hearing on April 6.

