VB nabs 288 govt officials till Dec 26

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh December 27

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested 288 government employees and private persons in 251 cases till December 26.

Among those nabbed include 66 police personnel and 44 revenue officers. Seven politicians and 70 government officers were booked. Additionally, an amount of Rs 59 lakh was seized during this period in 133 cases.

The VB registered 103 criminal cases and 15 disproportionate assets cases. The special courts decided 33 cases filed by the VB, resulting in the conviction and sentencing of 43 officials.