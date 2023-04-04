VB nabs ASI, Head Constable of Dehlon police station for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh April 3

The Vigilance Bureau on Monday nabbed ASI Surjit Singh and Head Constable Jagpreet Singh, both posted at the Dehlon police station, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

A VB spokesperson said the accused were arrested on the complainant of Atma Singh of Sayian Kalan, Ludhiana, who alleged that the officials had demanded Rs 20,000 to release motorcycle of his son and the deal was struck at Rs 10,000.

He stated that the Jagpreet had taken Rs 5,000 as a first instalment.