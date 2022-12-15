Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs panchayat secretary in Khamano

Chandigarh, December 14
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a panchayat secretary, Rajinder Singh, posted in Hawara gram panchayat, Khamano block, Fatehgarh Sahib district, for misappropriation of funds.
The gram panchayat had received grants of Rs 37,55,000 during the tenure of former sarpanch Baldev Singh. During a probe, it was found that this amount was misappropriated by Rajinder in connivance with Gurdeep Singh, Junior Engineer (JE), Khamano, and Baldev. — TNS
The VB team found that the JE did not make entries of the grants in the measurement book (MB) of the gram panchayat. The Bureau has made an assessment of Rs 19,05,000 which were not entered in the MB book.
The spokesperson said that during the investigation, it also came to light that after misappropriating the grants, Gurdeep signed the utilisation certificate in this regard and got them issued from the Khamano BDPO.
