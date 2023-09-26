 VB probe begins into scholarship scam : The Tribune India

VB probe begins into scholarship scam

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, September 25

The Rs 39 crore SC post-matric scholarship scam is back to haunt the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities.

Months after CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government had dismissed six officials found involved in the scam, the Vigilance Bureau has started a probe into the role of the officials, besides the benefit extended to beneficiaries of private educational institutions. Officials in the department say the Vigilance is planning criminal action against the erring officials and others

Confirming the development, a senior functionary of the VB said after Mann had ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities, the record of the department had been procured.

The scam came to light during the tenure of former Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government.

A departmental probe had pointed out that instructions of the then CM for the disbursal of scholarship to the SC students were ignored and undue benefits given to certain private institutes.

Instead of taking action against the erring institutes, the benefits running into crores were extended to them. Rather than taking approval from the Finance Department for a re-audit of 14 institutes, the erring officials added the names of other institutions to extend the undue benefits to them as well.

It had also been pointed out that Rs 16.91 crore was disbursed to nine institutions without receiving the approval from the Finance Department. On August 2020, former Additional Chief Secretary (Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities) Kirpa Shankar Saroj had submitted a report to the then Chief Secretary regarding the irregularities in the disbursal of scholarship.

The inquiry was conducted by former Additional District and Sessions Judge BR Bansal. The inquiry officer had pointed out that “noting pages”, recorded by the then Additional Chief Secretary, were found missing from the record.

In July 2022, CM Mann had ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities and a file pertaining to the scholarship scam was sent to the Chief Minister’s office.

Came to the fore in 2020

  • The scam came to the fore in 2020 during the tenure of Capt Amarinder Singh government
  • Additional Chief Secy Kirpa Shankar Saroj highlighted the scam
  • Rs 16.91 cr was allegedly wrongly disbursed to pvt institutes
  • Then minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was given a clean chit by a committee constituted by Capt Amarinder Singh
  • The department is the process of recovering the wrongly disbursed amount from the erring institutions

