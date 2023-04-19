VB raids Arora's properties

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 18

In connection with the ongoing case, the Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday conducted fresh raids at two marriage palaces and a mall owned by former minister Sunder Sham Arora on Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road.

The mall houses outlets for various brands and a liquor bar. A team of Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar did measurements and evaluation of his properties. The VB had brought Arora on radar in February this year. He had moved from Congress to the BJP a few months ahead of the case.