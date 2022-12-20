Punjab VB raids on properties of Capt Amarinder's ex-adviser BIS Chahal in 'DA' case

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 19

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday raided properties owned by Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, who served as adviser to former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh from 2017 to 2021.

Let off in graft case Chahal held Cabinet rank from 2017-21 when Capt Amarinder was CM; joined BJP along with Capt in July

Was the media adviser to Captain from 2002 to 2007

Booked for graft by SAD govt in 2008 but acquitted in 2016 as witnesses turned hostile

The Vigilance Bureau began a formal inquiry against Chahal over his alleged disproportionate assets, with raids on the properties owned by the controversial politician in Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala and on the Nabha Road.

A senior VB official said Chahal and his son Bikramjit’s whereabouts were unknown despite efforts to trace them, while the rest of his family was in Patiala. About 10 days ago, a team of senior district

police officials arrived at Chahal’s residence here but he was not present. While officials are tightlipped about today’s searches, Vigilance sources confirmed that they had directions to assess the total value of the properties bought or constructed by Chahal in the past six years.

The properties raided by the VB team included Chahal’s palatial marriage palace near Patiala on the Sirhind highway, and a shopping complex and banquet hall constructed by him in Patiala. “We are trying to ascertain the total value of the properties. The assessed value will be then tallied with his income and expenditure,” the sources added.

Interestingly, a VB official, preferring anonymity, said the trees planted at the marriage palace appeared to be old. “It will be verified if these were supplied by forest officials, as such ornamental trees take almost 10 years to grow this tall and the palace was built recently,” the official added.

Sources said a request had also been sent to the immigration authorities to issue a lookout circular against Chahal. The Tribune, however, could not confirm the development. “Chahal’s phone has been switched off since December 8 and his whereabouts are not known,” an officer monitoring the case said. Senior VB officials, including Director (Punjab) Varinder Kumar and Patiala SSP Jagatpreet Singh, were not available for comments despite calls and text messages.

Chahal held a Cabinet rank from 2017-21 when Amarinder was the Punjab CM. He along with Amarinder joined the BJP in July. Chahal was media adviser to Captain during the 2002-07 Congress government in Punjab. He was booked in a corruption case by the SAD government in 2008 but was acquitted in 2016 by a local court in Patiala after witnesses against him turned hostile.

All efforts to contact BIS Chahal and his son Bikramjit Inder Chahal turned futile as their mobile phones were switched off.

