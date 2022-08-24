VB scans properties of Punjab Congress ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 23

A day after former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was arrested in connection with the transportation tender allotment scam, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has started scanning his properties.

On Monday night, Vigilance officials searched Ashu’s house, but they did not find anything incriminating.

A senior VB official said, “The VB will gather the details of Ashu’s properties either bought in his name or in the name of his family members, relatives or close friends. Bank account details are also being scanned.”

The official further said properties bought or investments made after Ashu became the Food and Civil Supplies Minister would be scanned. “If it is discovered that any property was bought from illegal proceeds, it will be attached,” he added.

Meanwhile, Civil Hospital doctors were called at the VB’s office for Ashu’s medical examination. He was not taken to the hospital, as the norms demanded because officials apprehended a protest by Congress workers there.

Congress workers gathered outside the VB’s office in large numbers.

Bittu ‘misbehaves’ with officials, probe on

Vigilance Bureau officials have submitted a complaint to Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma against MP Ravneet Bittu, alleging the parliamentarian had misbehaved with them when they went to arrest ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu from a salon on Monday

The CP said, “I have asked a senior official to probe the matter.” Bittu refuted the allegation. “I did not misbehave with anyone. Let the police inquire the matter. The truth will prevail,” he added

#bharat bhushan ashu