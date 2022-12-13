VB summons ex-IAS officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

The Vigilance Bureau has summoned former IAS officer KBS Sidhu tomorrow for questioning in connection with the Rs 1,000 crore irrigation scam that took place during the Parkash Singh Badal regime.

The former bureaucrat has returned from the US after the Punjab and Haryana HC directed the VB not to arrest him on his arrival at the Delhi International Airport.

The VB had earlier issued a look-out circular (LOC) against Sidhu, but he had gone abroad before that as he was allegedly given a tip-off in advance about the action.

The VB has prepared a list of questions. The next person to be questioned in the alleged scam will be former Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal, who is expected to return to India soon. An LOC was issued against him as well, but he had also gone abroad before that.

