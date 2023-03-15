Vigilance Bureau summons ex-minister

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 14

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has summoned former Education and PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla on March 17 to question him regarding his assets and sources of income.

Probe begins into transport tenders Moga: The Vigilance Bureau has begun investigation into the allotment of labour cartage and transport tenders for wheat in the grain markets of Moga district during the previous Congress government. A senior official said the VB DSP posted in Moga had been asked to conduct a preliminary inquiry. Vigilance team Visits Jang-e-Azadi memorial Jalandhar: A VB team on Tuesday visited the Jang-e-Azadi memorial, Kartarpur. Officials asked employees about various statues purchased through contractors to see if these were over-priced. Rajat Gopal, XEN, was asked to bring records related to ACs, rainwater harvesting system and the sewage treatment plant.

Sources said some confidants of Singla had been summoned to the Sangrur VB office some time ago and questioned about their role and job profiles during the tenure of the Congress government.

They were directed to fill a form which included details about their personal assets and their sources of income.

“We have summoned Singla in Sangrur on March 17 to question him regarding his assets and sources of income. We cannot say that he has amassed assets beyond his known sources of income as at this juncture it’s all a matter of investigation,” said a VB officer from Sangrur.

When asked whether the VB had prepared any questionnaire for Singla, the officer said they were preparing questions related to the allotment of tenders in the PWD and Education Departments, sources of income of the ex-minister and the funds spent on development of the Sangrur constituency.

Singla could not be contacted as his mobile was switched off. When Singla was a minister, various leaders of opposition parties had levelled allegations of corruption in the PWD. FM Harpal Singh Cheema, who was then Leader of the Opposition, had demanded a high-level Vigilance inquiry into the quality of material used for the construction of roads by PWD officers.

DSP Parminder Singh refused to share any information.