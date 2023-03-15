 Vigilance Bureau summons ex-minister : The Tribune India

Vigilance Bureau summons ex-minister

Singla to be questioned about sources of income

Vigilance Bureau summons ex-minister


Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 14

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has summoned former Education and PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla on March 17 to question him regarding his assets and sources of income.

Probe begins into transport tenders

Moga: The Vigilance Bureau has begun investigation into the allotment of labour cartage and transport tenders for wheat in the grain markets of Moga district during the previous Congress government. A senior official said the VB DSP posted in Moga had been asked to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

Vigilance team Visits Jang-e-Azadi memorial

Jalandhar: A VB team on Tuesday visited the Jang-e-Azadi memorial, Kartarpur. Officials asked employees about various statues purchased through contractors to see if these were over-priced. Rajat Gopal, XEN, was asked to bring records related to ACs, rainwater harvesting system and the sewage treatment plant.

Sources said some confidants of Singla had been summoned to the Sangrur VB office some time ago and questioned about their role and job profiles during the tenure of the Congress government.

They were directed to fill a form which included details about their personal assets and their sources of income.

“We have summoned Singla in Sangrur on March 17 to question him regarding his assets and sources of income. We cannot say that he has amassed assets beyond his known sources of income as at this juncture it’s all a matter of investigation,” said a VB officer from Sangrur.

When asked whether the VB had prepared any questionnaire for Singla, the officer said they were preparing questions related to the allotment of tenders in the PWD and Education Departments, sources of income of the ex-minister and the funds spent on development of the Sangrur constituency.

Singla could not be contacted as his mobile was switched off. When Singla was a minister, various leaders of opposition parties had levelled allegations of corruption in the PWD. FM Harpal Singh Cheema, who was then Leader of the Opposition, had demanded a high-level Vigilance inquiry into the quality of material used for the construction of roads by PWD officers.

DSP Parminder Singh refused to share any information.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail goes viral, Punjab prisons dept says not recorded inside state jail

2
Trending

Viral video: UP journalist questions minister over promises she made during election, gets arrested after BJP worker lodges complaint of ruckus

3
Amritsar

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

4
Haryana

‘Farzi’ act on Gurugram road lands YouTuber Joravar Singh, three others behind bars

5
Patiala

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

6
Punjab

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

7
World

Clashes between Pakistan police, Imran Khan supporters injure several ahead of ex-PM's possible arrest

8
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan shares images from her trip to Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh

9
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi's remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

Don't Miss

View All
AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Top News

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet causes US spy drone crash over Black Sea

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea

Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...

Extend grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days: US Presidential advisory

Extend grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days: US Presidential advisory

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution

US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution

The resolution pushes back against People's Republic of Chin...

It began with a payment of Rs 10, and then 90-year-old NRI was duped of Rs 10 lakh by cyber thugs in UP

It began with a payment of Rs 10, and then 90-year-old NRI was duped of Rs 10 lakh by cyber thugs in UP


Cities

View All

G20: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Holy city all set to host G20 summit

Police issue route plan for conclave

View-cutters with national flag colour scheme upset residents

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Amid shortage, UT to empanel radiologists, anaesthetists for year

Soon, decorative lights to jazz up Sec 46 market

SC to take up UT’s plea against HC order today

G20 meet: City to be no-fly zone from March 27-Apr 1

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Vasant Kunj dog attacks: Delhi mayor asks officials to prepare action plan within a week

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Desilting of 200 km of sewer lines biggest challenge in cleaning Yamuna: Officials to Delhi LG

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar

Year on, slain kabaddi star’s wife awaits justice

Jalandhar lad scores 200 in inter-district Test match

Clear pending mutation cases in a week, says Kapurthala DC

Three die in Ludhiana hosiery factory fire

Three die in Ludhiana hosiery factory fire

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid booked under Excise Act by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Three workers killed in fire at Ludhiana factory, 2 injured

Punjab Vigilance raids former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's house in DA case

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

India well-poised to provide leadership to world: Ex-envoy

108 centres allotted for wheat procurement

Vendors near temple removed

Blood donation camp: Over 60 units collected