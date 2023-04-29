VB team 'inspects' Chahal's properties

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 28

A technical team of the Vigilance Bureau, Patiala, today visited properties of Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, former media adviser to former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, in relation to a disproportionate assets case here on Friday. The team visited his wedding palace on the Patiala-Sirhind road and took measurements.

Earlier too, VB teams have inspected his properties and have also issued summons to him.

Confirming the visit, an official in the Vigilance Bureau said officials visited as per due intimation issued in advance. “The seven-eight member team visited the property in Patiala and took measurements. The team stayed there for a few hours.”

The official said despite summons, the former adviser did not depose at the Vigilance office regarding the case. Chahal held a Cabinet rank from 2017-21 when Amarinder was the Punjab CM. He along with Captain Amarinder later joined the BJP.

Patiala DSP (VB) Satpal Sharma and SSP Jagatpreet Singh could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.