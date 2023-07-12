VB to attach ex-Dy Director’s properties

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, July 11

The state government has granted permission to attach properties of RK Singla, ex-Deputy Director, Food and Civil Supplies Department, who is a proclaimed offender (PO) in illegal allotment of labour and cartage tenders, for the year 2020-21.

So far, the Vigilance Bureau has arrested eight persons, including former Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and their challan has already been presented in a court.

Sources said the Vigilance had sought approval from the government for moving an application in the court for attachment of Singla’s assets in April and the permission was granted last month.

Singla, who was declared the PO last year, had purchased five properties, including four in Ludhiana, and one in Chandigarh.

According to sources, the Vigilance found that Singla had purchased these properties during his posting in the Food and Civil Supplies Department between 2011 and 2022. All the five properties were purchased by him in the name of his wife Rachna Singla.

The Vigilance found that income of Singla and his wife Rachna was Rs 2.31 crore whereas their expenditure was Rs 3.68 crore during this period. Following this a separate case of disproportionate assets was registered against the couple.

A VB official confirmed that the process for attachment of all five properties has been initiated under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018.