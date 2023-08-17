Murder case of dera head in Faridkot: VB to investigate role of DIG, DSP in clean chit to main accused

Tribune News Service

Balwant Garg

Faridkot, August 16

In the murder case of a dera head in Faridkot in which the prime accused was given clean chit by DSP-rank officer Ravinder Singh after the accused had allegedly paid Rs 1 crore bribe, the state police have asked the Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau (VB), to investigate the role and criminal liability of the DSP and a DIG.

Dayal Das, the head of Dera Baba Harka Das at Kotsukhia village in Faridkot, was killed on November 7, 2019.

The inquiry report of Ravinder Singh, then DSP Moga, declaring Jarnail Das as innocent in this murder case of November 2019, was agreed to by Surjit Singh, the then Deputy Inspector General of Police, Faridkot (now retired).

On July 18, during the hearing of bail applications in this murder case, the High Court had asked DGP Punjab to file an affidavit detailing the investigation done by the state in this murder case and the action taken by the police against all officers who had conducted and approved the investigation in which a clean chit was given to the main accused.

After these orders by the court, the state police have written to the VB to investigate the role and criminal liability of the DSP and DIG. In its undertaking in the court, the state police have also claimed of approaching the state government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Ravinder Singh for declaring Jarnail Das as innocent on frivolous grounds in his inquiry.

