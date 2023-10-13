Village Defence Committees network to be widened to check drugs, illegal mining: Punjab Governor

Tribune News Service

GS Paul/Gurbaxpuri

Amritsar/Tarn Taran, October 12

After drugs, combating illegal mining has been the focus of Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who visited the border districts of Amritsar and Tarn Taran today as part of his three-day tour.

The Governor emphasised ‘public participation’ in curbing both threats. For the purpose, the sphere of the present 21-member Village Defence Committees (VDCs), presently covering a 15-km radius of villages bordering India-Pakistan border, would be widened, he said.

The VDCs, which were earlier restricted to the six border districts — Amritsar, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Fazilka — would now be extended across the state.

The Governor, speaking to mediapersons at the GNDU, where DGP Gaurav Yadav and Chief Secretary Anurag Verma were also present, said the VDCs would not only help in curbing drug smuggling, but also illegal mining across the state. “It is because local residents tip-off and assist the local police and administration, who in coordination with the BSF, Army and other central forces, work together to combat the persistent challenges of illegal mining and drug abuse. We have set up VDCs in 99 per cent border villages, but our endeavour will be to form identical committees in all districts of Punjab,” he said.

Taking exception to the recent Tarn Taran illegal mining case involving the arrest of 10 persons, including a close relative of an MLA, the Governor said he would make efforts to take this case to its logical conclusion.

“Illegal mining is an equally important issue that calls for attention. I am eagerly awaiting the reply of my letter to the CM in which I have asked for a report on the involvement of an AAP MLA’s relative in the case,” he said.

The DGP said, “On drugs and illegal mining, we have adopted a zero tolerance policy against any police official or staffer found to have links with accused.”

The Governor also addressed a meeting of officials and VDCs at the headquarters of 101 Battalion of the BSF, Khemkaran (Tarn Taran).

Later, farmers of border area villages gave a memorandum to the Governor regarding their demands.

