'Veera' gets companion 'Guddi' as Verka launches smart vending machines for Milkfed products

In a bid to strengthen Punjab’s cooperative sector and expand consumer outreach, Milkfed Punjab on Tuesday launched an ultra-modern vending machine dispensing Verka products at Punjab Civil Secretariat-1 in Chandigarh.

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The state-of-the-art machine was inaugurated by Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha in line with the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to modernise cooperative services and improve accessibility of dairy products.

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The technologically advanced vending machines will dispense tetra-pack flavoured milk beverages, lassi, fruit juices, mineral water and ice creams in a convenient and consumer-friendly manner. Officials said the initiative would help strengthen the market presence of Verka, Sohna and Five Rivers brands.

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On the occasion, Milkfed also unveiled “Guddi”, the female companion of Verka’s popular mascot “Veera”. Officials described the launch as a symbolic initiative aimed at promoting gender equality through brand representation.

Speaking at the event, Rahul Gupta said Milkfed Punjab is expected to achieve an estimated turnover of around Rs 7,250 crore during the 2025-26 financial year, reflecting a growth of nearly 13 per cent over the previous year’s turnover of Rs 6,395 crore.

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Milkfed Punjab, owner of the iconic Verka brand, is among India’s largest cooperative dairy organisations and works towards improving the economic condition of dairy farmers while supplying quality milk and milk products across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Ajit Balaji Joshi said more such vending machines, including ice cream vending units, would soon be installed at Punjab Civil Secretariat-2, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, airports, district administrative complexes, colleges, malls and other high-footfall public places.

Girish Dayalan reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to strengthening the cooperative movement by ensuring remunerative prices to dairy farmers and making quality dairy products available to consumers at affordable rates.

Senior officials, including K K Yadav, Dr Akshita Gupta and Deepankar Garg were also present on the occasion.