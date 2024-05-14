Vegetable scientist Dr Nandpuri dies

Ludhiana, May 13
An outstanding vegetable scientist, agricultural stalwart of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) who made monumental contribution to the development of promising vegetable varieties, Dr Karam Singh Nandpuri passed away at the age of 93.
Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor; Rishi Pal Singh, Registrar; Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research; Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education; faculty, staff and students were deeply saddened at the sad demise of Dr Nandpuri and expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
Recalling Dr Nandpuri’s significant contributions, Dr Gosal said that he had played a pivotal in the development of excellent vegetable varieties comprising Hara Madhu, Punjab Sunehri and Punjab Hybrid of muskmelon; S-12, Punjab Chhuhara and Punjab Kesari of tomato; Punjab 88 of peas; Punjab Safed of radish and S 233 of carrot.
These varieties remain popular even 50 years down the line, he observed, while acknowledging and saluting Dr Nandpuri who was also one of the pioneers of Green Revolution.
PAU’s Head of Vegetable Science Dr TS Dhillon, said, “Dr Nandpuri was born in an agricultural family of village Nandpur in Tarn Taran on August 15, 1931. He obtained a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in agriculture. His zeal for academic pursuit led him to obtain MS and PhD from the Oregon State University, USA in 1958 without any fellowship/financial support.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal
US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...
PM Modi performs Ganga pujan, visits Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi before filing nomination
It is believed that anyone who comes to Kashi needs to seek ...
Death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 14
The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard falls at a petrol pump i...
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Haryana’s Fatehabad
Harpal Singh had asked Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary to conduct...
Indian staff member with United Nations killed in Gaza
The Indian personnel killed in Rafah is the 'first casualty'...