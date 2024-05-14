Vegetable scientist Dr Nandpuri dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

An outstanding vegetable scientist, agricultural stalwart of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) who made monumental contribution to the development of promising vegetable varieties, Dr Karam Singh Nandpuri passed away at the age of 93.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor; Rishi Pal Singh, Registrar; Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research; Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education; faculty, staff and students were deeply saddened at the sad demise of Dr Nandpuri and expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Recalling Dr Nandpuri’s significant contributions, Dr Gosal said that he had played a pivotal in the development of excellent vegetable varieties comprising Hara Madhu, Punjab Sunehri and Punjab Hybrid of muskmelon; S-12, Punjab Chhuhara and Punjab Kesari of tomato; Punjab 88 of peas; Punjab Safed of radish and S 233 of carrot.

These varieties remain popular even 50 years down the line, he observed, while acknowledging and saluting Dr Nandpuri who was also one of the pioneers of Green Revolution.

PAU’s Head of Vegetable Science Dr TS Dhillon, said, “Dr Nandpuri was born in an agricultural family of village Nandpur in Tarn Taran on August 15, 1931. He obtained a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in agriculture. His zeal for academic pursuit led him to obtain MS and PhD from the Oregon State University, USA in 1958 without any fellowship/financial support.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU