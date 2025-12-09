DT
Vegetable vendor robbed of Rs 2.15 lakh by men posing as cops near Faridkot

Vegetable vendor robbed of Rs 2.15 lakh by men posing as cops near Faridkot

A probe has been launched and police teams are now examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas to identify and trace the culprits

Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 09:22 PM Dec 09, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A vegetable vendor in Faridkot was robbed of Rs 2.15 lakh today evening by four unidentified men impersonating police officers. The incident occurred near Koharwala village, when the accused — dressed in police uniforms — intercepted the victim Kulwant Singh’s car.

Posing as part of a narcotics-search operation, the fake cops searched his vehicle and fled with the cash kept inside. Realising he had been duped, Singh chased the miscreants but failed to catch them.

Senior officers arrived soon after, and a probe has been launched. Police teams are now examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas to identify and trace the culprits.

