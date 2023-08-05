Veggie prices on fire; tomatoes reach Rs 250-300 per kg

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, August 4

The heavy rain and landslides in various parts of Himachal Pradesh have led to increase in the prices of vegetables. After some dip in rates, tomato is again being sold between Rs 250 and Rs 300 per kg.

Jaswinder Singh, a vegetable vendor, said, “As local supply is less, majority of vegetables are coming from HP. Several roads are blocked due to the landslides. Tomato is selling at all-time high and the situation is likely to remain same.”

Now, cauliflower costs Rs 100 per kg instead of Rs 50 per kg, carrot Rs 70 per kg, capsicum Rs 160 per kg, which was being sold for Rs 10 per kg a month ago, and cucumber Rs 70 per kg.

Gursewak Singh, a resident, said, “The wholesale rate of tomato was Rs 150 to Rs 180 per kg today. However, retailers are selling it between Rs 250 and Rs 300 per kg.”

Rekha, a housewife said, “Earlier, I used to cook vegetables five days a week. Now, I purchase vegetables only once or twice. I have shifted to pulses.”

Sulakhan Kumar, a resident, said, “The quality of vegetables is poor. The state government should look into the price rise.”

#Sangrur