Veggie prices skyrocket

Jalandhar, July 10
As the incessant rains have flooded many villages across the state and resulted in large-scale damage of cattle fodder, farmers anticipate acute fodder and vegetable crisis in the coming days.
While tomatoes prices are already ranging from Rs 170 to 200 per kg, cost of vegetables like cauliflower (Rs 70 to 100 per kg), ridge gourd (Rs 70 to 90 per kg) and capsicum (Rs 80 to 120 per kg) have also soared. Despite inundation, many growers in Jalandhar’s flood-hit villages are reluctant to leave their homes as they are not ready to leave their cattle behind.
