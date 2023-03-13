Vehicle overturns, 2 dead, 17 injured

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 12

Two persons died and 17 others were injured in an accident at Lakho ke Behram village in the district. As per information, the incident took place today morning when a pick-up truck overturned.

The deceased were identified as Hansa Singh of Kathgarh village and Rano of Jammu Basti.

Some of the injured have been identified as Sulakhan Singh (driver), Santa Singh, Surjit Singh, Harbans Singh, Chand Singh, Kulwant Singh, Guran Bai, Kaushalya Devi, Surjit Kaur and Pritam Kaur.

Inspector Bachan Singh said that most of the victims belong to the Jalalabad area. “All of them were going to attend a bhog ceremony at Sidhwan Bet village,” he added.