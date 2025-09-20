DT
Home / Punjab / Verka to cut rates from Sept 22 in line with GST 2.0

Verka to cut rates from Sept 22 in line with GST 2.0

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:31 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
Photo for representation only.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday announced a major reduction in the prices of a wide range of Verka products from September 22 to pass on the goods and services tax (GST) cut benefit to the common man.

The CM said Verka, a state-backed farmers’ cooperative, had decided to significantly reduce its prices to align with the Centre’s GST 2.0 reforms, which lowered tariffs on essential dairy items.

Under the new pricing, ghee will get cheaper by Rs 30-35 per litre/kg, while the price of table butter will be reduced by Rs 30 per kg and that of unsalted butter by Rs 35 per kg. Similarly, processed cheese will be cheaper by Rs 20 per kg, and milk (standard, toned & double toned) by Rs 2 per litre.

The prices of other products such as ice cream (gallons, bricks and tubs) will also see a reduction by Rs 10 per litre and paneer by Rs 15 per kg.

