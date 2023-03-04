Vernacular media denied entry to Assembly: SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

SAD today condemned the AAP government for denying entry to reporters of vernacular publications and media houses (Punjabi language) into the Vidhan Sabha.

Senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia said the move had exposed hollow claims of AAP being a custodian of Punjabis.

Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the manner in which reporters were barred from entering the Vidhan Sabha on the first day of the Budget session was quite shocking.

Though AAP called itself a custodian of mother tongue, it denied entry to Punjabi reporters, said Majithia.