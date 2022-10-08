 'Very unfortunate', AAP Minister Aman Arora reacts to Punjab Governor's comments against CM Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

'Very unfortunate', AAP Minister Aman Arora reacts to Punjab Governor's comments against CM Bhagwant Mann

Minister says he was deputed by CM to receive and welcome President Draupadi Murmu on behalf of Punjab government

'Very unfortunate', AAP Minister Aman Arora reacts to Punjab Governor's comments against CM Bhagwant Mann

Aman Arora. Tribune file

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Reacting sharply to Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit’s comments over absence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during President Draupadi Murmu’s visit to Chandigarh, Punjab Cabinet minister Aman Arora said it is very unfortunate on the part of Governor for raising this ‘political’ issue from the stage of Governor House.

Arora said CM Mann’s event was scheduled and he had deputed him to receive and welcome President Draupadi Murmu during her visit in the Chandigarh.

He said he along with five other Cabinet ministers and all senior bureaucrats attended the event to celebrate Air Force Day today. However, honorable governor made unfortunate remarks against CM, Arora said.

He urged the Governor to restrain from making such statements in the future.

