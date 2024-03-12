Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University announces names for CM awards

Tribune News Service

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will confer Chief Minister awards to four progressive livestock farmers of the state on 14th March at Pashu Palan Mela being organised at Ludhiana. In the buffalo category, Daljeet Kaur Toor from village Khosa Kotla, Moga has been selected for the award. She is the first woman farmer who will be receiving the Chief Minister award among various livestock categories given by this university. The family of Daljeet Kaur shifted outside the village and set up a modern dairy farm in 2019. Now she has a herd of 32 ‘nili ravi’ buffaloes. Daily milk production is approximately 150 litre from 13 milking animals. Highest peak yield so far attained is 22 litre per day.

Rupinder Pal Singh from village Jandwala Charat Singh, Muktsar has been selected for the award in the fish farming category. He started fish farming in 2012 with 5 acres of land and now has increased his farms to 36 acres. He gets around 2,200 kg yield of fish per acre. He shifted to shrimp farming in 2017 and also established a shrimp hatchery.

In piggery category, Bikramjit Singh from village Fatehgarh Shukar Chakk, Amritsar will be given with the award. He holds a BTech degree in computer science and ventured into pig farming in 2016. Now he has 20 boars, 45 sows and 600 growing piglets. He markets the live pig (125-130 kg) to Assam and process some portion to make different cut pieces and pickle.

In the goat farming category, Barjinder Singh Kang from Sirhind Road, Patiala has been selected for the award. An MBA degree holder, he went to Canada for greener pastures but returned after 3-4 years. He started goat farming in 2017 and at present possesses 4 bucks, 58 goats and 23 kids of beetle breed. His animals are stall fed only. He markets the animals through social media and is a member of the goat farming association. Around 1,500 litres of milk is produced in a month with a peak yield of 3.8 litres per day. The award carries plaque, shawl, and citation along with cash.

