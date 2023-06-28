Vet varsity to be referred to by full name: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

The Punjab Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, on Tuesday directed all officials to always refer to Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, by its full name in all communications or otherwise.

Taking a strict note over the usage of the abbreviated name of the university, which was established in the name of the second Sikh Guru Sri Guru Angad Dev, Khudian shot a letter to Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, and Vice Chancellor of the university in this regard.

He asked Principal Secretary Vikas Pratap Singh and Vice Chancellor Inderjeet Singh to ensure that nobody should use the abbreviation to refer to Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in written or verbal communications. He also asked Principal Secretary and the VC to take strict action to ensure compliance at all levels.