Home / Punjab / Veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa dies at 89

Veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa dies at 89

Dhindsa had been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali two to three days ago
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:40 PM May 28, 2025 IST
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. Tribune file
Veteran Akali leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa died on Wednesday evening following age-related health issues at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 89.

Dhindsa had been admitted to the hospital two to three days ago.

Dhindsa's son Parminder Singh Dhindsa was a finance minister in the erstwhile Akali government.

Sukhdev Dhindsa was Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur from the Shiromani Akali Dal. He was the Union minister of sports, chemicals and fertilizers in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

In March last year, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa merged his faction, SAD (Sanyukt), with the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal.

The merger came nearly four years after Dhindsa and his son were expelled from the party in February 2020 over alleged anti-party activities. Following their expulsion, the father-son duo had launched SAD (Sanyukt).

Dhindsa Sr once held the influential position of secretary general in the SAD and was widely regarded as the party’s second-in-command after patriarch Parkash Singh Badal.

