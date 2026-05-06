Veteran Punjabi lyricist Chann Goraya passes away at 97

A profound sense of loss has gripped the Punjabi literary community following the demise of veteran lyricist and writer Bhula Ram, popularly known as Chann Goraya, who passed away at the age of 97.

Advertisement

Known for his significant contribution to Punjabi poetry and songwriting, Goraya breathed his last after a prolonged period of age-related illness. His passing marks the end of an era in Punjabi literature, where his words once resonated across generations and cultural platforms.

Advertisement

Born in Goraya, he earned recognition for his exceptional command over the Punjabi language and his ability to capture human emotions through his lyrics. Over the decades, he remained an influential figure in shaping Punjabi poetic traditions.

Advertisement

Goraya wrote more than a dozen books and also produced the Punjabi film “Balbiro Bhabhi”. His most popular songs include “Chandigarh Rehan Walie, Assi Pendu Nahin Dila De Marreh”.

Family sources said he had been unwell for some time and was under care before passing away peacefully.

Advertisement

Tributes poured in from various sections of society, including writers, artists, and admirers, who remembered him as a humble personality and a guiding force in Punjabi literature. Several literary organisations and cultural bodies expressed condolences, highlighting his lifelong dedication to enriching Punjabi heritage.