Veterans protest for restoration of GOG scheme

Sangrur, March 2
To press the Punjab Government to restart the Guardians of Governance (GOG) scheme, ex-servicemen have started an indefinite protest here near the local residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
“We were performing our duties with honesty and sincerity. But the AAP government has ended our services without following the mandatory procedure and citing any valid reason. The protest will continue till scheme restarts and all are reinstated,” said Capt Nachatar Singh (retd).
The ex-servicemen have decided to protest round-the-clock in one district of the state every day. On Thursday, GOGs held a protest in Ludhiana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly amid Congress protest
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad
Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI
A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...
Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM
‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud