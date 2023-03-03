Veterans protest for restoration of GOG scheme

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 2

To press the Punjab Government to restart the Guardians of Governance (GOG) scheme, ex-servicemen have started an indefinite protest here near the local residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“We were performing our duties with honesty and sincerity. But the AAP government has ended our services without following the mandatory procedure and citing any valid reason. The protest will continue till scheme restarts and all are reinstated,” said Capt Nachatar Singh (retd).

The ex-servicemen have decided to protest round-the-clock in one district of the state every day. On Thursday, GOGs held a protest in Ludhiana.