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Home / Punjab / Vicky Kaushal extends support to Ludhiana-based NGO

Vicky Kaushal extends support to Ludhiana-based NGO

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:59 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Vicky Kaushal with Gauravdeep Singh, founder of Ludhiana-based NGO Initiators of Change.
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Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has extended his support to education and mental health initiatives being run by Ludhiana-based NGO Initiators of Change after reviewing the organisation’s Punjab flood relief work.

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The actor recently invited the NGO’s founder, Gauravdeep Singh and members of its core team to his Mumbai office to review the progress of the Punjab Flood Relief Project, which he had supported extensively.

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During the meeting, Gauravdeep Singh, along with core team members Prem Singh and Riya Bharti, briefed Kaushal on the successful completion of all three phases of the project. The initiative included the reconstruction of 97 houses damaged in the floods, the organisation of medical relief camps benefiting residents of more than 60 villages across Punjab and the distribution of seed support to help affected farming families resume cultivation.

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Appreciating the work carried out by the Ludhiana-based youth-led organisation, Kaushal expressed interest in its ongoing efforts in education and mental health awareness. He extended his support to the NGO’s free evening schools for underprivileged children and said he would like to visit the schools during his next trip to Punjab. The actor also expressed willingness to become more actively associated with the organisation’s mental health awareness campaigns and lauded the team’s continued efforts towards community development.

Speaking after the meeting, Gauravdeep Singh said the encouragement from Kaushal would motivate the team to expand its work across Punjab. He said the organisation would continue to focus on providing educational support to children from economically weaker sections and creating awareness about mental health, while also responding to humanitarian needs whenever required.

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