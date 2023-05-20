Victim ready to appear online before SIT: Manjinder Sirsa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

The complainant in the case of alleged sexual misconduct against Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak has written to Deputy Inspector General Narinder Bhargav explaining that he will not depose in person in Punjab because of security fears.

He has said that he can appear before the three-member special investigation team (SIT) probing the matter through video-conferencing, or could depose at a ‘safe’ place in Delhi.

A few days ago, the state government had constituted the SIT to look into the allegations of against the minister. There were reports that the SIT was not able to contact the complainant as he was untraceable.

Sharing the letters written by the complainant to the SIT chief, BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa tweeted the SIT constituted by the government had not exercised either of the two options suggested by the complainant.

Sirsa alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government was trying to save the minister, whom the complainant had accused of sexually abusing him for the last 10 years.