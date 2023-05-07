Video clippings of minister genuine, finds forensic report

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 6

The “calm” between Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the Aam Aadmi Party government may not last long with the former taking up the matter of the arrest of TV journalist Bhavana Kishore with the latter.

The Governor reportedly sent the findings of the forensic report on the video clippings of Food Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak caught in the act of “sexual misconduct” to the government today. These video clippings were submitted to the Governor by Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira earlier this week.

The forensic report has reportedly found the video clipping to be genuine. The Governor had asked UT DGP Praveer Ranjan to get the clippings examined, who is learnt to have submitted the report last night.

The other person in the two video clippings (of the purported sexual act), meanwhile, approached the National Commission for Scheduled Caste yesterday. The commission too sought a report from the government, though top officials said they had not received the notice by the commission.

Meanwhile, official sources in Punjab Raj Bhawan said Governor Purohit expressed concern over the arrest of a woman scribe and reportedly said such incidents brought a bad name to the government.

Official sources in the CMO said CM Bhagwant Mann had told the Governor that the case was not registered against a journalist, but against a person who made casteist remarks against another woman.

“The CM had told the Governor that information received from the spot and the available video footage of the incident revealed that the complainant Gagan’s mobile was broken and she sustained injuries on her arm during the accident.

“The CM had further told the Governor that the journalist had then stepped out of the car and had an argument with the complainant. As this argument turned ugly, the journalist abused the complainant, who approached the police and an FIR was registered,” said a senior officer in the CMO, Punjab.

The journalist was detained at a police station before she was arrested along with two others on the charges of hurling casteist slurs at the woman under the SC Act and for rash and negligent driving.