DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Video: Indian Army’s daring helicopter rescue saves 25 as floodwaters swallow building in Punjab

Video: Indian Army’s daring helicopter rescue saves 25 as floodwaters swallow building in Punjab

The building collapsed just minutes after the last person was airlifted to safety
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:34 AM Aug 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Video grabs.
Advertisement

In a dramatic and high-risk operation, the Indian Army Aviation on Wednesday morning rescued 25 individuals, including 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians, who were trapped atop a building surrounded by floodwaters near Madhopur Headworks in Punjab.

Advertisement

The building collapsed just minutes after the last person was airlifted to safety.

Advertisement

Triggered by relentless rainfall, flash floods have swept across parts of Punjab, with rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi overflowing.

Amid these treacherous conditions, Army Aviation helicopters launched at 6 a.m. to execute the rescue mission in an area bordering Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Despite extremely challenging weather and rising waters, Army pilots managed to land a helicopter on the partially submerged and unstable structure — a move requiring exceptional skill and nerves of steel. The successful evacuation narrowly averted a tragedy, as the structure gave way shortly after the final lift-off.

“This operation stands as a testament to the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to saving lives,” said a defence spokesperson, praising the coordination between Army and local authorities that ensured the rescue was executed just in time.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts