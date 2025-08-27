Video: Indian Army’s daring helicopter rescue saves 25 as floodwaters swallow building in Punjab

In a dramatic and high-risk operation, the Indian Army Aviation on Wednesday morning rescued 25 individuals, including 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians, who were trapped atop a building surrounded by floodwaters near Madhopur Headworks in Punjab.

The building collapsed just minutes after the last person was airlifted to safety.

Indian Army Aviation undertook a high-risk helicopter rescue operation, evacuating stranded civilians and #CRPF personnel from a building surrounded by raging floodwaters and at imminent risk of collapse at Madhopur Headworks, #Punjab. Braving challenging weather and rapidly… pic.twitter.com/8999qBrs0x — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 27, 2025

Triggered by relentless rainfall, flash floods have swept across parts of Punjab, with rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi overflowing.

Amid these treacherous conditions, Army Aviation helicopters launched at 6 a.m. to execute the rescue mission in an area bordering Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite extremely challenging weather and rising waters, Army pilots managed to land a helicopter on the partially submerged and unstable structure — a move requiring exceptional skill and nerves of steel. The successful evacuation narrowly averted a tragedy, as the structure gave way shortly after the final lift-off.

“This operation stands as a testament to the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to saving lives,” said a defence spokesperson, praising the coordination between Army and local authorities that ensured the rescue was executed just in time.