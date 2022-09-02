Video of turbaned African man, son visiting Golden Temple goes viral

Amritsar, September 1
A video of an African man, his son and wife visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar has gone viral after the father-son duo got turbans tied at an adjoining shop. Shared by Eleise (mom) and Lawrence (dad) on their Instagram page, the video shows the man getting a maroon turban tied on his head as his son Nyh sits on his lap.
Later, Nyh too got a maroon ‘patka’ tied on his head and was all smiles to express his excitement while his mother held him in her lap.
The video has been titled, “Foreign man & son get Turbans (Pagris) in India”.
A user commented, “This is how foreigners have respect and love about Indian culture, but people who leave India forget their culture.”
Another user wrote, “Absolutely love this. I had to look twice as I thought you were Asian. Lovely to see you embracing our culture.”
