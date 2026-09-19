Ravneet Bittu detained after protesting near CM Mann’s cavalcade in Ludhiana

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained by the Punjab Police on Saturday after protesting near a gate of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cavalcade passed through the area.

Bittu held up a bottle of liquor towards the Chief Minister’s convoy, saying he was “returning the bottle” to Mann and asking him to enjoy his liquor while allowing AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to “loot Punjab from Delhi”.

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The incident took place as Mann arrived at PAU to attend the Kisan Mela.

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Bittu also returned the eggs and tomatoes allegedly thrown at his cavalcade near Batala on Friday while he was travelling for the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’. He had alleged that his convoy was attacked and that vehicles in the cavalcade were damaged.

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Speaking after the protest, Bittu said, “Yesterday eggs and tomatoes were thrown at my cavalcade. Today I have returned them. If AAP workers are going to protest against BJP leaders, rallies and yatras, then BJP workers will also exercise their democratic right to protest against the Punjab Government and its leaders. We will not remain silent.”

He said the BJP would continue to raise issues concerning Punjab and organise peaceful democratic protests outside the Chief Minister’s programmes and offices whenever required.

“This is a clear message to the Punjab Government — political opposition cannot be silenced through police action. BJP workers will answer every democratic protest democratically and will continue to stand with the people of Punjab,” Bittu said.

The BJP leader was subsequently detained by the Punjab Police.

Bittu was detained by the Ludhiana police and taken to an undisclosed location.