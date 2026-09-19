An incident of attacking a Sikh bus driver, hijacking a bus, and hitting multiple vehicles has come to light in Telford, a city under Shropshire in the UK.

According to details, police received information about an attack on Court Street in Madeley on Friday evening. According to viral videos and sources, a Sikh bus driver was attacked by an assailant, brutally beaten, and his beard was also pulled. During this attack, the driver was pushed out of the bus.

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Need to find this cunt. Let him know the price of pulling a Sikh’s beard.pic.twitter.com/QZ9FJw17OJ — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) September 18, 2026

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After removing the driver from the bus, the assailant took control of the bus and drove it very recklessly from Park Way towards High Street on the wrong side of the road. During this time, while driving the bus, the individual heavily crashed into several other vehicles coming along the way, causing heavy damage to multiple vehicles.

Eyewitnesses present at the scene at the time of the incident recorded a video of this entire event and immediately called the police to inform them. The police reached the spot, took immediate action, and arrested the suspect.

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Regarding this incident, massive anger and protest are being witnessed among the Punjabi and Sikh communities, including in the UK. Congregations and prominent leaders have strongly condemned this hate crime and demanded the strictest legal action against the accused.

According to a BBC report, West Mercia Police stated that the driver was ejected from the bus during the assault, after which it was driven from Park Way towards High Street in the wrong direction and it hit several vehicles.

Officers eventually stopped the vehicle and arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody while inquiries continue.

Police stated that the bus driver was treated by paramedics for minor injuries and no-one else was believed to have been hurt.

According to the report, Det Sgt Taigh Lannie said: "We understand this will have been an alarming incident for those in the area this evening. I'd like to reassure the community that officers responded quickly and a man has been arrested and remains in police custody."