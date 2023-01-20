Video viral, Amritpal’s guard arrested for firing into the air

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 19

Varinder Singh Johal, a bodyguard of Amritpal Singh, chief of “Waris Punjab De”, was arrested by the Patti Sadar police from his house at Jaur Singh Wala village today. He was produced in the court of Amandeep Singh in Patti.

ASI Darshan Lal, while confirming the arrest of Johal, said the court had remanded him in 14-day judicial custody. He has been lodged in the sub-jail at Patti.

The police had registered a case under Section 336 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against him yesterday. The police said a video had gone viral in which Varidner Singh was seen firing into the air. The police said the act had created panic among people due to which he was booked.

Johal hailed from Johal Raju Singh near Tarn Taran city and had shifted to Jaur Singh Wala village near Patti.

The situation became tense in the area when Amritpal Singh visited the police station along with 15 armed guards. He remained there for a few minutes.

Amritpal condemned police action and said it was totally illegal.