Vidhan Sabha recruitment during Congress regime under scanner

The recruitment at the Vidhan Sabha during the tenure of the previous Congress government is once again under scanner as the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has started investigation into allegations that the reservation policy was ignored while filling different posts between 2017 and 2021.

Senior Congress leader and Anandpur Sahib MLA Rana KP Singh was Speaker during this period. Earlier, the issue was highlighted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the run-up to the Assembly polls. Interestingly, the fate of an inquiry ordered by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on a complaint from the present Anandpur Sahib MLA and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains in April 2022 remains unknown till now.

According to information, at least 154 persons were posted in the Vidhan Sabha during the Congress regime. These included relatives and close confidants of senior politicians.

The complaint mentions the name of former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, former Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti, former Secretary Shashi Lakhpal Misra, secretary to Speaker Ram Lok and former MLAs, including some who were not elected to the previous Vidhan Sabha.

In February, a Nangal resident Kuldip Chand had lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes alleging that while filling Vidhan Sabha posts the reservation policy was not followed.

Chand in his complaint had claimed that in reply to his application filed under the RTI Act, the Vidhan Sabha Secretary informed that there was no reservation for Scheduled Castes for the recruitment in the Assembly.

Now, the NCSC Deputy Director, Dr Dinesh Vyas, has written to the Vidhan Sabha Secretary informing him that the commission had decided to investigate the matter in pursuance of powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India. The Vidhan Sabha Secretary has also been asked to provide information on the action taken within 15 days. — TNS

