Vigilance arrests retired Nakodar FCI staffer on charge of bribe

Chandigarh October 5
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed Shankar Shah, a retired labour handling in-charge of the FCI, Nakodar, in Jalandhar, for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.
A VB spokesperson said the labour in-charge had been arrested on a complaint of Shama of Maheru village. A case had been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Jalandhar. The role of other officials of the FCI, if any, involved in the case would also be probed, the spokesperson said.
The complainant had alleged that the retired official was demanding a bribe on the pretext of helping her in receiving the arrears from the FCI after the demise of her father. Besides, the complainant submitted that Shah had already taken Rs 10,000 from her in this regard.
