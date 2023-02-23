Vigilance arrests SI for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 22

Sleuths belonging to the Vigilance Bureau have arrested a Sub-Inspector posted at the Mudki police post for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

VB officials said complainant Sewak Singh, a resident of Pakka village in Faridkot district, had complained that the SI had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 to execute a compromise between two parties in a police complaint in which his (Sewak Singh’s) son was involved.

The complainant claimed after the deal was finalised at Rs 28,000, the accused had taken Rs 8,000 to provide a copy of the compromise. While handing over the money, the complainant had recorded the entire conversation on his phone.

Later, the VB officials laid a trap and the erring SI was arrested red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 as the second instalment in the presence of two government witnesses.

Earlier, the erring SI had been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the basis of the investigation report following the complaint.