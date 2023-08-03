Faridkot: Vigilance arrests woman ASI for taking Rs 75K bribe

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 2

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested ASI Harjinder Kaur, who was posted at Women Cell, Faridkot, for taking a bribe of Rs 75,000.

A VB spokesperson said the accused ASI had been arrested on a complaint of Manjit Kaur, a resident of Jhakharwala village in Jaito, Faridkot.

Manjit alleged that she was married to a Canadian citizen seven years ago. She accused her husband of cheating her of Rs 60 lakh.

The complainant alleged that the accused ASI had taken Rs 75,000 and was demanding Rs 1 lakh more to register an FIR against her husband and in-laws. She had recorded her conversation with the accused and submitted it as a proof to the VB.

