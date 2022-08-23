Vigilance begins inquiry against GNDU VC Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu

Teachers’ association has charged Prof Sandhu with illegal appointments, fiscal irregularities

Vigilance begins inquiry against GNDU VC Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu

Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, August 22

The Punjab Government has initiated a Vigilance inquiry against Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, on the basis of complaints submitted by the GNDU Teachers Association (GNDUTA).

Open to probe

  • VC Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu says did nothing wrong, open to probe
  • Terms allegations baseless and motivated attempt to malign his office
  • GNDUTA has also raised questions over the eligibility of the VC
  • IG Manmohan Singh of the Vigilance Bureau conducting the inquiry

IG Manmohan Singh of the Vigilance Bureau is conducting the inquiry into allegations of illegal appointments to key posts by the VC and financial irregularities.

GNDUTA president Prof Lakhwinder Singh and secretary Prof NPS Saini had levelled these allegations in March this year. They wrote to the Governor and later to CM Bhagwant Mann in this regard.

Meanwhile, the VC has rubbished the allegations, terming these baseless and a motivated attempt to malign his office. “We are open to any inquiry as we are honest in our functioning. In 2020, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed a PIL filed with similar allegations on my appointment. Not a single penny has been misused and not a single rule flouted during my tenure,” said Professor Sandhu.

In their letter, GNDUTA officials alleged that the VC overlooked qualifications and seniority while appointing the Registrar and the Dean, Academic Affairs, and making appointments to several other key posts. The GNDUTA has also raised questions over the eligibility and appointment of the Vice Chancellor.

In the letter, the GNDUTA alleged that without possessing the requisite qualification of PhD as prescribed by the UGC for the posts of Reader (Health Education) in the Department of Physical Education and Professor in Sports Medicine and Physiotherapy, Sandhu was appointed as Reader in 1994 and later as Professor. “By virtue of his illegal appointments as Reader and Professor, his appointment as VC is also illegal,” the letter stated.

Countering the allegations, the VC said: “The requisite qualification of PhD is not applicable to teachers’ working in the faculty of medicine as per the UGC, which considers the MD/MS degree for the purpose.”

Professor Sandhu was appointed the VC in 2017. Though his tenure ended in 2020, he was given a three-year extension.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau arrests former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu

2
Delhi

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party

3
World

Video: Putin's aide Alexander Dugin's reaction at scene of daughter's car bombing

4
Punjab

Man, wife thrash Malout sanitary inspector; video goes viral

5
Delhi

Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for 'mahapanchayat'; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

7
Nation

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh fixes maximum speed limit of 25 km/hour while passing by schools/higher educational institutes/hospitals

9
Trending

You think this is the back of a tablet strip; Look closely, it’s a wedding invitation

10
Trending

Viral photos: Did Noida woman get the 'privilege' to drive in her car to police station with woman cop sitting by her side, and she was there with a cup of Starbucks coffee? Netizens livid

Don't Miss

View All
Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway
Trending

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway

Will need more than Lord Krishna to win, British envoy takes pot shot at Manchester United
Sports

Will need more than Lord Krishna to win, British envoy takes potshots at Manchester United

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Top News

Russia nabs IS bomber plotting suicide attack on Indian leader

Russia nabs IS bomber plotting suicide attack on Indian leader

Native of Central Asia, was trained in Turkey | Wanted to av...

Will challenge non-locals in J&K poll rolls: Farooq at all-party meet

Will challenge non-locals in J&K poll rolls: Farooq Abdullah at all-party meet

VB arrests Punjab ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in transport scam

VB arrests Punjab ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in transport scam

I want to change UK-India relationship to make it more two-way: Rishi Sunak

I want to change UK-India relationship to make it more two-way: Rishi Sunak

Deep nexus: Locals blame collapse of railway, NH bridges on illegal mining in Nurpur

Deep nexus: Locals blame collapse of railway, NH bridges on illegal mining in Nurpur

Monsoon mayhem: HP suffers Rs 1,337 cr loss


Cities

View All

Irked over police ‘inaction’, Tarn Taran man hands over drug packet to MLA

Irked over police ‘inaction’, Tarn Taran man hands over drug packet to MLA

Girls find worm in Guru Nanak Dev University hostel food

At govt hospital, toilet blocks stink to high heaven

SGPC declares results of Dharmik Prikhya

IED under SI’s vehicle: Police get remand of fourth suspect

Hit-and-run case: Labourers protest ‘inaction’ in Bathinda

Hit-and-run case: Labourers protest 'inaction' in Bathinda

Release funds for Bathinda cancer hospital: Harsimrat Badal to Bhagwant Mann

Started before polls, road metalling project stalled in Goniana block

Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Man strangles wife, daughter; hangs self at Kishangarh house

Road rage victim’s kin seek cop’s arrest

Won’t utilise Chandigarh Mayor’s funds: AAP councillors

15 liquor vends face closure

BJP offered me Delhi CM’s post to split AAP, claims Manish Sisodia

BJP offered me Delhi CM's post to split AAP, claims Manish Sisodia

Constitution Bench to hear Centre vs Delhi Government case

Anthropologically, gods don't belong to upper caste: JNU VC

KCR's daughter threatens to file defamation suit against Delhi BJP leaders

Speeding truck kills 2 schoolchildren in Hoshiarpur’s Dasuya

2 schoolchildren killed as speeding truck runs them over in Hoshiarpur's Dasuya

Kapurthala-based carjacker couple nabbed for killing hired taxi driver

3 of family, driver killed as car rams into canter in Hoshiarpur

Rs 90L, 650-gm heroin seized in twin raids at peddler's houses in Jalandhar and Kapurthala

Covid cases on the rise in Jalandhar district, 953 +ve this month

23-yr-old gang-raped at Gill village, 3 held

23-yr-old gang-raped at Gill village, 3 held

Victims hold protest, seek arrest of MTP, other accused in Baklavi brawl case

Sewer connections of 7 dairies snapped

10-yr jail for possessing intoxicant

35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver found murdered

African swine fever spreads in Patiala

African swine fever spreads in Patiala

Tech university BTech students can get US work permit, says VC

MC demands completion of dairy shifting project work

1,550 patients avail benefits at five Aam Aadmi Clinics in dist

Anti-begging rally held