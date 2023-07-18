Vigilance begins probe against officials in ‘regularisation scam’

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, July 17

After the cancellation of “illegal regularisation” of 138 “handpicked” employees in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, the Vigilance Bureau has now started a probe into the role of senior officials of the department in this regard.

According to sources, the Vigilance Bureau acted after it received a note from the Chief Secretary. The probe has been initiated against the officials who were responsible for the “illegal regularisation” of the 138 employees. Last week, the government had issued orders to cancel the regularisation of these employees.

The employees, who had “political connections”, were illegally regularised during the previous Congress regime

A senior functionary of the bureau said the field staff had been asked to look into the role of officials in each district. There are around 70 officials, including BDPOs, DDPOs, chief executive officers of zila parishads, chairmen of panchayat samitis, and social education and panchayat officers, whose role is being investigated by the bureau. Many of these officials were awarded with plum postings.

Financial Commissioner (Rural Development and Panchayats) DK Tiwari said the bureau had asked for the record, which they had provided.

These contractual staff “with political connections” were illegally regularised during the previous Congress government between 2017 and 2021 on “verbal directions from the top”.

There were serious financial implications because of the decision as these employees were getting full pay scale like other government employees and were eligible for full retirement benefits.

Most of them were handpicked and the recruitment criteria was not followed while engaging them on a contract. The employees who were regularised included 44 patwaris, 29 clerks, five JCB operators and 56 watchmen, peons, tax collectors, data entry operators and gardeners.

The employees were from Bathinda, Mansa, Patiala, Barnala, Amritsar, Sangrur, Patiala, Faridkot, Muktsar, Fazilka, Moga, Ludhiana, SBS Nagar, SAS Nagar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Tarn Taran districts.