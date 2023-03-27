Vigilance begins probe into tender allotment for Sangrur projects

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 26

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has started an investigation into the allotment of tenders of various works during the previous Congress government in Sangrur district. The VB authorities have reportedly sought property details from various contractors, who undertook the developmental works.

“I was called twice by VB officers and they asked me whether I gave commission to anyone. They also gave me a form wherein they have sought details of my moveable and immovable properties. Similar forms were also given to other contractors,” said a contractor.

The form has six pages and each page has different questions. Apart from it, contractors have also been directed to share details of disposals of properties standing in the name of Hindu undivided family or partnership.

The allegations of corruption during various developmental works had surfaced during the previous Congress government. A road from Barnala Chowk to Dhuri rail overbridge developed cracks during its construction and had to be repaired. Similarly in April 2021, wells had developed cracks and interlocking tiles caved in within minutes of release of water in the rainwater harvesting project in Harkrishanpura village. Similar complaints had come from various villages and residents had alleged that the previous government had spent around Rs 5.63 crore on the projects in 63 villages and had demanded a high-level inquiry.

Patiala VB SSP Jagatpreet Singh had, on March 21 after questioning former Congress minister Vijay Inder Singla at Sangrur, confirmed the development.