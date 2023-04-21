Vigilance books dismissed AIG on corruption charge

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 20

The state Vigilance Bureau (VB) today booked dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The VB FIR is based on the three reports by a special investigation team on Raj Jit’s alleged collusion with drug-tainted and dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh. The SIT reports had revealed that there was a surge in Raj Jit’s properties in 2013 (when Inderjit was working under him in Tarn Taran as the CIA in-charge). The FIR, quoting the reports, said Raj Jit, while buying the properties, under-valued these in the registration deeds. He allegedly gave property sellers a substantial amount in cash, which could be black money or ill-gotten drug money.

The FIR states that Raj Jit mobilised huge amounts as loans/gifts from friends for buying property in his as well as his family members’ names. The FIR states that though intimation had been given by Raj Jit Singh to his department in respect of these loans/gifts, the financial capacity of those individuals who had given such loans/gifts needs to be probed.