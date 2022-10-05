Vigilance books Ferozepur patwari, aide for demanding bribe

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, October 4

The Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against patwari Amirk Singh, posted in Palla Megha revenue halqa of the district, and his accomplice, Jarnail Singh, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 and 50,000, respectively.

A Vigilance Bureau official said the patwari and his accomplice had been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the basis of an online complaint lodged by Jagtar Singh of Langiana village on the state’s anti-corruption helpline.

He further said the complainant had alleged that the duo was demanding the bribe for the mutation of his land. The complainant submitted that Jarnail had demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe on the behalf of Amrik to issue the copies of mutation and girdawari of his ancestral land.

The complainant had recorded the conversation on his phone and the investigation is underway.

#Ferozepur