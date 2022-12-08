Rajpura: Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Markfed officer, 3 others

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 7

The state Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested a senior branch officer of Markfed and three others for bungling 12,194 wheat bags (weighing 6,097 quintals) from the stocks of MRM complex Rajpura, Patiala.

Officials said the four officials had caused losses to the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 1,24,61,658.

The senior branch officer has been identified as Rajbir Singh Bains, and the other three officials are MRM complex custodian Farid Khan, salesman Daler Singh and field officer Ashwani Kumar.

A case under Section 409 and 120-B of the IPC, and 13(1)-D and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered in Patiala in May 2016 in this regard.

The VB officials said while Bains, Khan and Singh were responsible for bungling, Kumar was nominated in the case during the investigation, adding that further probe was under way.

